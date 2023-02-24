Mbarara duo Cata Vybz, Lau Wyne eye Kampala glory

By Hussein Kiganda

From Ray G, T-Paul, Mat Henry, and several more, Mbarara continues to produce stars that have become big in western Uganda and other parts of the country.

New duo Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne, in Mbarara, who are dominating the airwaves there, now want to hit it big in Kampala too.

With their songs; Am The Man, Zinamu and Kamupotiti, among others, the duo has bee referred to by many as western Uganda’s Radio and Weasel.

Who are Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne?

Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne have been friends since school and shared similar dreams.

They later met in a music production room as singers and decided to join efforts to make their dreams come.

According to Cata Vybz, the two are closer to their dreams and are now focusing on capturing Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and other parts of the country.

“We are targeting a lot but mostly we want to hit the whole country plus getting strong connections with famous persons and performing on big stages,” Cata Vybz told The Kampala Sun.

The two singers have already bagged collaborations with big fish in the entertainment industry and are hoping to get more. They did Beibe with famous producer Daddy Andre and their latest is Action with Comedy Store boss Alex Muhangi.