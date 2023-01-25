Mbale’s music star seeks Kampala success

By Alex Balimwikungu

In a recent jaw dropping statement, Mbale based rapper Byg Ben Sukuya came out amd claimed that one cannot make it as a musician in Kampala, unless they belong to a particular tribe, – The Baganda.

The furore might have since died down, but many are determined to prove Sukuya wrong. Among them is a Mbale-based singer, Abdallah Hadadi Mayambala, popularly known as Nofia UG. In an interview with The Kampala Sun, the singer who recently released his first 2023 project dubbed, ” Badimile” says his versatility is bound to take him places. Excerpts.

I Q: Are you intimidated by musicians in Kampala? Do you also agree that for one to make it they have to belong to a particular tribe?

A. I am not intimidated by anyone. The only person i fearis me. I am a dancehall king who is about to take over the dancehall landscape in Uganda and beyond.

I hate discussing tribe and i will not dwell on that. Music is a universal language. There is no need tp get tribal.

Singer Abdallah Hadadi Mayambala known as NofiaUG is determined tp make it big in the region. Courtesy photo.

Q: Where do you trace your musical journey?

I I was a very young boy in Primary Seven. In my heart, I loved music. I would dance to every sound of music around me.

IIn secondary school, my love for music increased. Unfortunately, I couldn’t continue studying. I dropped out in S4. I later left Uganda for Kenya for odd jobs. Somehow, my hustle saw me end up in South Africa.

I started visiting different music studios but was repeatedly turned away for having no monedecided to first hussle, make some money and get back home to pursue my career. When I eventually returned, I immediately met different singers and did some collaborations.

As you know that luck favors the brave, I made a song called Baganike. The song took me places. I covered the whole of Eastern Uganda, reached Kenya, and all over. From there I have never looked back.

I was rated as king of Amapiano because of the Amapiano song called Baganike. It was my breakthrough.

Why did you choose this kind of music genre?I

I am a versatile singer. I do Amapiano, Dancehall, and afrobeat plus love songs. it is not that I am only a dancehall artist only.

How easy or hard have you found the music industry? The music industry is hard and full of deception. People are not real. People are so selfish and unsupportive. Knowing all this, I grew hard skin with a stone heart. I said to myself, I shall never give up my dream. I keep insisting and that is why I am here now.

Most upcountry musicians always run to Kampala to better music viability, why are you still stuck in Mbale?

True, I see people move to Kampala. But personally, I believe a star can come from anywhere in this world. Even with well-developed countries, a star can make it from anywhere. I just want to be an example to many. I have made it from here in Mbale and I am so proud. So I am here to inspire those that don’t believe in themselves.

What have been your challenging moments in this competitive music industry?

A challenge today with musicians in the industry includes different ways to finance things like studio time, paying for coordinating features, and finding ways to get paid off for sharing music. Music is a very expensive venture.

Most musicians use substances to get studio and music inspiration, where do you get your energy from?

I have heard about this. But with Nofia Ug, I have never even tasted weed. i have never used any substance to keep me moving. I am sober 24/7. I want to tell my fellow musicians that use drugs for confidence and inspiration.

Are you in music for money or? If not, what is your next 10 years’ plan?

I am here to make my name big. I am sure when the brand name is big, the money of course will come in. I have very big plans of collaborating with big named international names in the industry. I am sure in the next 10 years, i will be among the top 5 musicians in Uganda.

In the music industry, who inspires you?

I love Diamond Platinumz way of doing things. He is a talent out of this world. I love the energy he puts into his Video music productions. He inspires me

What is your advice to young musicians based in Mbale and beyond?

One single piece of advice! You must be patient and focused. You have to have respect for everybody and do things right. You must work hard and wait for the right time. You just can’t come from anywhere and hit it up. When you do these, surely success will just find you.

Are you under any management? How do you share the money from your music?

Yes, I am under management but we haven’t finalized certain things. When we get all that concluded, I will be able to answer this question well.

Any new projects?

Yes. There is a love song coming and I did it for my grandmother. She has seen me through it. We have been in very hard situations in life with her. That is why I will forever cherish her.

