Mbale City by day and night

By Titus Kakembo

As you approach Mbale City, amorphous Mount Masaba visually whispers Karibu (you are welcome). The same reception Masaba the pioneer tribesman is believed to have got when he pitched camp in the cave and confessed to being in love with Sera. Their grandchildren have continued loving, dancing, dining and wining as if they heard the end of the world was tomorrow.

Even years later, there is no change when it comes to the pace of life in this busy city. This is the home of celebrated wordsmith Timothy Wangusa because of whom Yusuf Lule Hall at Makerere University was filled with guests when he clocked 80 years in 2022.

A calendar is in the making liberating the Lumasaba language from calling months using names of corrupted English like Mayi (May), which doubles as a mother when translated into Lumasaba.

In Bugisu, January is called Mumu (sun heat), and February is Nerima (opening up gardens) or Nekesa (harvesting grain), which are also names given to people born in those seasons.

Whenever I am in this Mbale City, I rub shoulders with the cream of the society there at the famed Golf Club. Lawn tennis, golf and snooker are games that are still played.

“In times that have flown by, this was the best place to meet people for an informed conversation, exercise on the golf course and a beer or more,” said a senior citizen Justice Wangaduso.

“The good news is that Elgon Open is resurrecting to attract players from Kenya, and Tanzania to compete with their hosts in Mbale City,” said Wangaduso.

“There are several businesses that benefit. Lodges accommodate players as hotels feed them. Tourist attractions like the Abayudaya and climbing Mount Elgon showcased their attractions.”

The Golf Club Captain Okudi says they now boast 12 holes on the panoramic course with Mount Elgon seen from a distance.

“This course is wide and deceptive,” said Okudi. “It boasts the longest Par 5 in the entire EAC region.

Given all the accolades, the Golf Club is visually challenged to the course neatly manicured, renovate the swimming pools, and squash courts besides restocking the library.

“We have a youth clientele interested in golf,” Okudi. “The communities who used the course to plant vegetables and maize are being educated on how the course benefits them.”

Nightlife

After 6:30pm, Mbale City switches gears and all roads lead to popular hotspots.

At Lafarge on Naboa Road are chilled beers, fine wines ad celebrated spirits competing with soft drinks and coffee. Nyama Choma (roast meat) serving centres keep the air wafting with beef, chicken and fish scents.

The live band sounds like Karaoke, but gets better after every sip of your choice of beverage and the company on your table.

Oaks discotheque in Nakaloke fills to capacity with patrons charging onto the dance floor with force. They dance with a palm with fingers pointing skyway, pumping a torso, bending over as sweat mats foreheads.

At Tower View on Kumi Road, one sees ordinary mortals turn into celebrities when they buy one beer too many for a dance partner. Likewise, the other party visually becomes Miss World/Mister Universe material with every other sip.

Besides the nightlife and Sports Club, a piping hot cup of Arabica Coffee with a malewa (bamboo shoots) rolex can make a memorable trip to Mbale City.