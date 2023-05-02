Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Mayor Walukagga leaves for UK to watch Arsenal match

By Paul Waiswa

Singer turned politician Matthias Walukagga also an avid Arsenal fan has flown to the United Kingdom (UK) to watch his favorite club tussle for the Premier League title.

Arsenal, who were top of the table for several months until last weekend when they surrendered the lead to Manchester City, entertain a floundering Chelsea FC in a match that will be played at 10:00 Pm, Ugandan time today (Tuesday).

It will be the second time the vocal Arsenal fan Walukagga will be visiting the Emirates to watch an Arsenal match.

The Kyengera Town Council Mayor on the other hand has told our writer that he has not only gone to watch the match but also find ways of connecting the young generation in local sports to the outside world so as to reap big from their talents and dreams.

