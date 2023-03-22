Mayanja family holds memorial service for AK 47

By Alfred Byenkya

The Mayanja Family has held memorial prayers for their late son Emmanuel Mayanja who was popularly known as AK 47

The service was held on Wednesday 22nd, March, 2022 in Mityana district at a place called Kalangalo where the late dancehall artiste was laid to rest

At the event, Mzee Gerald Mayanja, the father of singing brothers Jose Chameleone, Douglas Mayanja (Weasel), Pius Mayanja(Pallaso) used this opportunity to thank all those that stood with them when his youngest son died in 2015

“Thank you for standing with me when my son died. It’s good that you haven’t forgotten him as your coming to this event is a sign that you still care and love him,” he said in a TV interview after the end of the prayer mass

Their mother Prossy Mayanja also thanked the public and the artistes for attending the event and said that their other sons who are in the United States couldn’t attend the event because they don’t have travel documents because they haven’t settled there legally

DJ MIchael and King Saha at the memorial service. Photo by Concepta Birabwa

Dancehall artiste King Micheal said that he couldn’t miss the event because he is part of the family despite the differences he has been having with Jose Chameleone in the past

“Despite our fights, we are still friends and it’s the reason why am here with you the Mayanja Family,” he said

King Saha also thanked everyone for attending and said that he will always be part of the Mayanja family because he is an associate of Jose Chameleone

In loving Memory: The Epitaph emblazoned on AK 47’s grave. Photo by Concepta Birabwa

The late AK 47 died at the age of 24 in 2015 after he was allegedly beaten at Dejavu Bar and Restaurant that belonged to his manager Jeff Kiwanuka

However the police investigations into the cause of his death never linked his death to him