May the best win – Sasha Vybz on American award nomination

By Ahmad Muto



Video director Sasha Vybz is elated following his nomination with eight other Ugandan entertainers in the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA).

Sasha, who has worked with nearly all established local artistes, is by far one of the most revered video directors on the continent.

He normally signs his videos off with dynamic tags like “Another Sasha Vybz Crime” or “Sasha Vybz shot it.”



Speaking to The Kampala Sun, Sasha said he was humbled and is looking forward to attending the awards show.

“It’s humbling honestly. I am looking forward to the event. May the best win.”



He further added that the award nominations serve the purpose of creating awareness outside his home country and that it has boosted his career in many ways.

Sasha has received other nominations the last few years, the most recent being in the AFRIMMA in 2021 and 2022.

In the AEAUSA, he has to beat off competition from Hope Entertainment, Nkotanyi Frery, Kyle Lewis, Meji Alabi, Director NiCKLASS, Cruel Santino, Enos Olik, TG Omori and Jack Bohloko.



Other Ugandan entertainers/groups that also received nominations are The Triplets Ghetto Kids and Masaka Kids Africana have both been nominated in the Best Dancer/Group category with eight others – Mishaa, Kamo Mphela, Izzy Odigie, Christina A. Gonzalez, Poco Lee, Afro Afrique, Fire K Stars and Angel Nyigu.



Songstress Azawi and Mudra are nominees in the Best New Artiste category with eight others – Asake, Black Sheriff, Askia, John Frog, Kamo Mphela, Anjella, Okkama, Pabi Cooper.



Grammy Award nominee, Eddy Kenzo is a nominee in the Best Male Artiste-East/South/North Africa, and set to battle it out with Tamer Hosny, Jacky Gosee, Yared Negu, Harmonize, OC Osilliation, Sami Bey, Nordo, Rayvanny, and Chile One Mr. Zambia.



Spice Diana is in the Best Female Artiste-East/South/North Africa category with Boity Thulo, Zahara, Nandy, jaylann, Ammara Brown, Kiin Jamac, Haidy Mousa, Zuchu, Maua Sama.



Socialite Zari Hassan is a nominee in the Social Media Influencer of the Year category. She is to battle it out with Adut Akech, Eudoxie Yao, Michael Blackson, Don Jazzy, Onyi Moss, Sarah Langa, Lauren Von Der Pool, Krystal Pitt.



Music producer Nessim is in the Music Producer of the Year category. He is to battle it out with Soufiane Az, GuiltyBeatz, Element Eleeeh, Spellz, Masterkraft, Killbeatz, DJ Maphorisa, Lizer Classic, Master KG.



And city fashion designer, Anita Beryl is a nominee in the Best Designer category with Sonia Mugabo, Ilyes Ouali, Sarah Diouf, Thebe Magugu, Theodore Elyett, Mayada Adil, Jin Forde, Anifa Mvuemba, Sima Brew.



The eighth AEAUSA is slated to take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and voting is open on www.AEAUSA.Net