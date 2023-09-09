Maurice Kirya urges artistes to embrace TikTok

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Maurice Kirya has appealed to local artistes to embrace social media, particularly video-based TikTok.

He reasoned that TikTok has taken over the globe, with some TikTokers sampling artistes’ music and beginning to look like the artistes themselves.

Maurice said social media has also democratised access to audiences by those that are talented, unlike in the past when only a few had access.

“TikTok is wide spread and especially covers a young audience that in the past never cared about such kinds of things. But it has also shown that there are talented people that we never knew. You know the situation with sports where you have the Paul brothers (Logan and Jake Paul), YouTubers, who became sensational fighters. TikTok is exposing more artistes that we would perhaps never have known about. So, it is important for Ugandan artistes to try TikTok to expand their horizon,” he observed.

Kirya has 16.9k followers with a total of 83.8k likes on TikTok. An active user, he shares snippets of his music projects, teasers and his creative process on there. However, there are many people who make money from TikTok through product endorsements or being paid directly by the App.

In June, events promoter Norbert Twizire of Nobat Events vowed to invest his effort in getting TikTok banned in Uganda. He argued that as much as it is a great site, it has taken the attention of people from serious issues in mainstream media because they are sure to find all of it on TikTok.

In Kenya, in August, there was a petition seeking to ban the popular site on the premise that it was eroding their culture. However, the Kenyan Parliament threw out the petition, arguing that it has created jobs for many young people. Ruto later had a virtual meeting with the TikTok CEO Hou Zi Chew, who agreed to moderate its content in Kenya.

In Senegal, TikTok was banned indefinitely in early August for dissemination of hateful speech.