Maurice Kirya holds successful ‘up close and personal’ show

By Mariam Nakalema

One month after he held his successful comeback concert at Kampala Serena Hotel, Maurice Kirya itched to sing for his fans.

This happened over the weekend when he held an up close and personal session for his fans at the National Theatre on Sunday, 5, November.

Prior, Kirya expressed his choice of the National Theatre as a concert venue, explaining that it’s not just for dramatic performances but is open to all types of artists.

Myco Ouma struck a right chord with the audience. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Kirya maintained that hosting shows at the National Theatre can also attract a supportive audience.

He highlighted that many musicians often opt for venues like Serena, overlooking the potential for successful shows at the National Theatre.

Kirya referenced Fun Factory’s weekly comedy shows at the National Theatre as a testament to the venue’s success.

Veteran actress Halima Namakula and her daughter Rachael K were among the audience. Photo: Dickson Ndugwa

On Sunday, he had a sizeable crowd for his up close and personal concert. He was his usual soulful self, belting out his heart to his legion of fans, mainly female, while Myko Ouma serenaded them with his mastery on the strings.

The show was so strict and on time, it started at 5pm and ended at 6:30 pm, with fans asking for an encore performance. Another highlight was when Kirya unveiled his father to the crowd amid ululations.