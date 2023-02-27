Maurice Kirya announces 2023 concert

By Ahmad Muto



Self-styled Mwooyo singer Maurice Kirya has announced his concert dubbed KiryaLive 2023 set for September 8 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.



He made the announcement on social media on Monday, February 27, 2023 and asked his fans to start buying tickets online via a link he shared.

Asked about what took him so long, Kirya replied that “the pandemic did a number on us, but we are back stronger!”

It should be noted that in December 2022, he took to social to announce that after 22 years of making music and more than half a dozen albums, he was looking at bowing of the scene. But before that, he hoped to drop one last gig for the road.

“It’s been a good 22 years! To all my fans, friends and supporters that made this journey worth it, Thank you! I hope you keep the memories alive. One last one for the road! 2023,” he posted then.



However, in mid January this year, there was a change of plan after Kirya claimed that God asked him to continue singing: “GOD says to me that my WORK in MUSIC is not done. It is FAR from being done. I will SING – Maurice Kirya –“

Kirya hosted a concert in 2016 at the Kampala Serena Hotel that was well attended. He returned in 2018 at the same venue and it, too, sold out.