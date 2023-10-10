Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Maurice Kirya advises musicians to hold shows at National Theatre

By Mariam Nakalema 

On September 8, singer Maurice Kirya held a successful concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Barely a month after the concert, he has announced that he will be organising his Upclose And Personal show at the National Theatre on November 5, 2023.

On his choice of venue, Kirya said: “Most people think that the theatre is only for dramatics and plays, but the National Theatre is for all artistes and the reason why I am taking my show there is to remind my fellow musicians that we can can take shows there and people come to support us.” 

“Most musicians go to places like Serena yet they can also have successful shows at the National Theatre. I always see Fun factory doing there weekly comedy shows there and it’s a success.“

Maurice made the remarks at guitarist Myko Ouma’s show at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 6, 2023.

