Maureen Nantume hails God for enabling daughter graduate

By Frank Ssentongo

Singer Maureen Nantume has hailed God for enabling her daughter graduate from university.

She said she went through several challenges to enable Whitney Nakalema, 23, complete her bachelor’s degree in tourism from Victoria University.

“It has been by God’s provision that she graduated,” Nantume said during an interview with The Kampala Sun at the graduation ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Thursday, September 14.

She also expressed pride that Whitney listens to her.

When The Kampala Sun tried to reach Whitney, she explained that she is camera shy, referring us to Nantume to speak on her behalf.

At the graduation ceremony, it was expected that Nantume would sit next to her husband, the father of Whitney, but it wasn’t the case, something that raised eyebrows.

“Right from the genesis of Whitney’s university education career, I paid her school fees, and has also contributed the biggest percentage to her life,” Nantume said.

There were over 2000 graduands, including media personalities such as Faridah Nakazibwe and Annet Nambooze (Anatalia Oze).