Maulana and Reign to hold comedy competitions

By Joan Murungi

Comedians Reign and Maulana will be holding comedy and drama competitions at National Theatre this Saturday, May 6.

“We want to discover more talent so that we create more comedians and actors. We intend to choose between 10 and 15 winners. They will stand a chance to work with us on many projects and also act with us in our comedy skits,” Maulana told The Kampala Sun.

He said this exercise will be running for one month at National Theatre, starting at 10:00am.

A panel of judges will select the winners.