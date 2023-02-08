Matt B thanks Eddy Kenzo for connecting him to his Roots

By Alfred Byenkya

American singer Matt B has thanked Eddy Kenzo for connecting him to his roots

He says he began the journey of self-discovery and uncovering of his ancestral roots in 2020 and it’s the reason why he created the song Gimme Love, which featured Kenzo and also enabled them to be nominated for the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony

“That journey eventually developed into recording songs that reflected those emotions. And in 2021, I began the chapter of creating the record we all now know as “Gimme Love,” he wrote on his social media platforms

He said the song has gone further than my wildest dreams could ever imagine.

“My GRAMMY medallion, this Billboard plaque, and 20+ other awards represent that dreams really do come true. Thank you to my bro Eddy Kenzo for featuring on this song with me. Thank you to all the supporters for making this record what it is today,” he added

He used this opportunity to announce another African roots related project he named ‘ALKEBULAN’ which will be coming out this year

According to internet sources Matt B, is a Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer whose genres have been generally classified as R&B, Hip hop, and Afro beats.

His album, Eden, debuted in the Top 40 on Billboard’s R&B albums chart.

Matthew David Benson was born in Oak Park, Illinois and is one of seven siblings.

He began singing in the church choir and church events when he was a young child. Benson was inspired to become a singer by his grandmother.

In 2005, Benson and his brothers formed a singing trio, TriEnd (pronounced trend). TriEnd dissolved in 2008 and Matt B began his solo career in 2009.