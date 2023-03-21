Mathew Nabwiso on how he directed movie featuring persons with disabilities

By Hussein Kiganda

Mathew Nabwiso, known for movies such as Imbabazi, Rain and Kyaddala, directed the recently premiered movie When You Become Me, about people with disabilities.

As the director of the movie, he worked with the cast made up of 80% people with disabilities, and was tasked with coordinating with them.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Nabwiso said at first, he was concerned about how he would work with people with disabilities.

“One of them was visually impaired and when I was told to call him, I wondered how he would know it was me. When I called him, he told me to send the script to his email address and I became more baffled on how he was going to read it,” Nabwiso said.

He stated that he had to learn sign language to be able to communicate with most of the actors/actresses, especially the lead actor.

Nabwiso also worked with sign language interpreters to tell them what to do.

“As the director, I took the trouble to learn sign language from the interpreter and other actors on set. The lead actor, who had a speech impairment, loved to teach sign language so I learnt much from her,” he said.

Nabwiso noted that much as it was his first time to make such a movie, he did not find much trouble because they all were cooperative.

“Most of them were acting for the first time, but their performance was extraordinary. They would pay attention, read and understand the script, and were easy to direct,” he said.

The movie When You Become Me focuses on promoting inclusion of persons with disabilities, breaking stigma, and telling the lived reality of persons with disabilities plus other issues affecting young people.