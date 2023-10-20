Friday, October 20, 2023
Mathew, Eleanor Nabwiso celebrate 10th marriage anniversary

by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema 

Film directors Eleanor and Mathew Nabwiso have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

“Today, we shall have dinner with our children as we celebrate our marriage. I know it’s not easy for relationships of couples in the limelight to last, but thank God, we trust each and sometimes we forget that we are husband and wife,” Eleanor said during an interview with The Kampala Sun on Thursday, October 19, in Mutungo, a city suburb.

Mathew had days earlier gifted her a car to celebrate the feat.

Eleanor said she would continue to love her husband just as she promised him 10 years ago when they wedded in church.

Eleanor advised young girls not to always consider money when choosing a man.

The couple that met on the set of The Hostel TV series, has been blessed with four children.

Together, Mathew and Eleanor started a company called Nabwiso Films.

