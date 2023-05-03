Match fixing: FUFA suspends eight after probe

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has handed provisional suspensions to six players and two match officials over allegations of match-fixing and manipulation of football competition results.

A press statement from the local football governing body indicates that six players and two match officials were found culpable after the probe.

The suspended individuals are referees Deogracious Opio and George Nkurunziza, as well as players Andrew Waiswa (Gaddafi FC), Yaya Mahad Kakooza (Gaddafi FC), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Kitara FC), Saleh Maganda (Calvary FC), Franco Oringa (Northern Gateway FC) and Abdallah Mwima (Ndejje FC University).

The decision was taken by the Investigation Chamber of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee in compliance with Article 73 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code.

The individuals mentioned have been provisionally suspended from taking part in any football activity (administrative, sport or any other) at national level for a period of 90 days.

The provisional suspension comes into force immediately and has been notified to each individual.

The Chamber took decisions following confessions by individuals and available data from the Match Integrity reports.

Pursuant to Article 72 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code, the Investigatory Chamber established there is a prima facie case and formal investigation proceedings have been opened against the eight provisionally suspended individuals for possible violations of Articles 41 (Manipulation of football matches), Article 42 (Failure to report), Article 38 (Betting), Article 14 (General Principles of Conduct).