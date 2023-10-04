Matatu Film Stage returns after four-year hiatus

By Hussein Kiganda

The Matatu Film Stage, a film screening and distribution platform that showcases local films in Uganda, is set to return after a four-year break.

The first edition was held at Cinemax Century at Acacia Mall in Kamwokya, Kampala on December 7, 2018. The next edition will take place on October 6, at the same venue.

Talking to New Vision, Ali Musoke, one of the organisers, said the film stage came to a halt following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were retarded by the advent of COVID-19 and following its effects, we had to plan better and we are back. I hope that the second edition will be better than the first one because we have had enough time to plan. It will showcase six outstanding short films that will captivate Ugandans with their creativity and storytelling. These films offer diverse narratives and perspectives, promising a thought-provoking and enriching experience,” Musoke said.

The platform will screen films such as Jangu by Patience Nitumwesiga; I Eat What I Like by Shari Mwanika; Sungura by Lydia Matata, Keycard by Angie Emurwon, and animation films Scalp Deep and Ttula by Naseeba Bagalaaliwo and Benjamin Mwesigwa. Ali Musoke’s film The Last Showmaker is also tipped to be premiered during the film stage.

The Matatu Film stage is an initiative by Film Possible, a collective of film professionals Davidson Mugume, Patience Katushabe and Ali Musoke who are dedicated to supporting the next generation of filmmakers through mentorship, training and showcasing films.