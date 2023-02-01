Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Top News

Masaka Kids Africana highest earning on YouTube in East Africa

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational dance group Masaka Kids Africana do not only have a huge following online, but are also among those minting loads of cash off their digital footprint.

According to a CashNetUSA All-Time Top-earning YouTube Channel in Africa survey, Masaka Kids Africana’s total lifetime earning is $1,341,980 (sh5b), the highest in East Africa in the Kids category.

They are followed in the region by Kenya’s RUS Love in Action with $656, 289 (sh2.4b) in the entertainment category, Tanzania’s Li Dancer Chris with $644,355 (sh2.3 billion) in the Kids category and Rwanda’s Kigali Today with $306,438 (sh1.1 billon) in the gaming category.

In 2020, it was reported the kids had the highest earning YouTube channel in Uganda with $103,600 (about sh383m then) per month, according to visualcapitalist.com.


Masaka Kid’s Africana is composed of multi-talented children from Masaka. They joined YouTube in 2018 and have danced in numerous music videos, including Grammy nominee, Eddy Kenzo’s Tweyagale.


They currently boast of 3.3 million subscribers with a combined over 770 million views from 181 videos.

CashNetUSA explained its methodology: They used data from socialblade.com to isolate the YouTube channel in every country with the most all-time views and estimate the lifetime earnings for each content creator by applying the midpoint of YouTube’s current average payout per 1,000 views to their view count excluding musicians and channels owned by media agencies. 

