Martha Mukisa took a necessary risk with Freedom City concert – Recho Rey

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Recho Rey has hailed singer Martha Mukisa for daring to stage a concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road in the midst of taunts that she was flirting with the verb ‘flop’.

“There was a lot of negativity thrown at Martha Mukisa even by fellow artistes. The show was a risk worth taking. Martha and her management now have a true picture of the strength of their brand and know the areas to improve on,” she explained while appearing on TV on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The Sisaaga concert that happened on Friday, May 12, has drawn mixed reaction from observers, a section claiming it was a flop, while others have argued it was a success that disproved the likes of singer Kapa Cat, since Mukisa has only been active for less than five years.

It should be recalled that Kapa Cat particularly told Mukisa that her choice of venue was going to embarrass her.

