Friday, February 24, 2023
Martha Mukisa to hold first concert this year

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Martha Mukisa has revealed that she will hold her first concert this year.

The concert named Sisaaga (I am not joking) will be held at Freedom City on Entebbe Road on May 12, 2023.

The singer noted that her career is rising steadily because she was also nominated in the 2023 Zzina Awards in the category of Female Artiste of the Year.

She got the mainstream music breakthrough in 2021 when she teamed up with Big talent music star Eddy Kenzo in a song called Sango.

Mukisa later released another song called Neteze featuring Dream Studio owner and Bobi Wine’s brother Eddy Yawe.

She is working under Black Magic Entertainment and she does many styles of music that include dancehall, afro pop, contemporary music and R&B.

