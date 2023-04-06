Thursday, April 6, 2023
Martha Mukisa supports Spice Diana amid social media criticism

by Editorial Team
By Joan Murungi

On April, 19 2023, General Mohoozi Kainerugaba through his MK movement will be holding a thanks giving concert titled Rukundo Engumeho in Kabale district to celebrate the re-opening of the Rwanda border.

Sinnger Spice Diana is among the artistes that will be entertaining guests.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Spice Diana says “On April 19, I will join Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the special border-opening thanksgiving and I will perform all your favorite hit songs”.

This placed the Siri Regular singer at the receiving end of social media attacks for endorsing the event, mostly from the supporters of the National Unity platform (NUP).

Since Spice Diana is known to be a good friend to Barbie Kyagulanyi, some branded her a back stabber who supports a person they take to be their rival

Martha Mukisa has come out to defend singer Spice Diana. File photo

While defending Spice Diana, singer Martha Mukisa told people to let the Siri Regular singer be. She branded Spice Diana’s Rukundo Egumeho gig business since all musicians in the music industry are here to make money. She went ahead and revealed that she would also perform if General Mohoozi contacted her for this gig.

“I can perform anywhere because that is business too. If contacted, I can perform there too. I welcome more opportunities that come by because am here to make money. “Martha Mukisa revealed.

 
 
 

