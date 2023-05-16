Martha Mukisa humbled by fraternity solidarity

By Dickson Ndugwa

Martha Mukisa’s Sisaaga concert at Freedom City was poorly attended.

Since it was her maiden show, she has decided to take positives. The singer is appreciative of the fact that fellow musicians showed her love and turned up in big numbers to perform for the crowds.

Eddy Yawe and Martha Mukisa during her show at Freedom City. Photo by DIckson Ndugwa

For a fledgling musician whose standout song is a collaboration with Kenzo titled Sango, the feeling was that it was only he (Kenzo) who would turn up.

However, there was a steady stream of artistes who performed. “I am humbled and will forever be grateful for the support the artistes showed me. That is what the industry needs going forward,” she told The Kampala Sun.

David Lutalo sings his heart out during Martha Mukisa’s Freedom City concert. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Some of the artistes who performed include Navio, David Lutalo, Alien Skin, Fresh Kid, Lydia Jazmine and Sophie Nantongo. Others are Eddy Kenzo, Karole Kasiita, Ziza Bafana, Eddy Yawe and Roden Y Kabako

Ziza Bafana had his moment with Martha Mukisa on stage at Freedom City. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Alien Skin was one of the first performers at the concert. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

The audience eagerly awaits for the performance from the artistes. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa