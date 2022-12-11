Martha Mukisa credits Kenzo for revived music career

By Alex Balimwikungu

Black Magic Entertainment female star released her maiden Sisaaga EP project on Friday.

It features songs such as Mr. Director, Vibe Yo, Akawoowo, Onzita, Yatula, Bikole Ft colleague, Oma Afrikana and Mumbera.

Sisaaga EP is Afropop, R&B, trap and dancehall. Lyrically, it revolves around topics associated with love, such as unrequited love, romance, heartbreak as well as more personal themes such as self-determination and self-esteem.

Whereas she drowned in the adulation, Martha Mukisa who had a break through 5 years ago before her career stalled, was quick to remind people of how Kenzo has been pivotal in her rejuvenated career.

Martha Mukisa credited Eddy Kenzo for advising her to brand herself using the alias “Sisaaga”.

“He is my good friend. He has done so much for me. He told me to call myself Sisaaga,” she disclosed. The two collaborated on a popular song, “Sango”