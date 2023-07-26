Martha Mukisa claims she motivated artistes to organise concerts

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Martha Mukisa has claimed she solely motivated artistes to start organising concerts without considering the associated worries – whether they have hit songs, logistics or a solid public relations team.

The Sango singer held her maiden concert on May, 12, 2023 at Freedom City on Entebbe Road that was largely considered a flop, going by the number of revellers that turned up at the rather big venue.

Singer Kapa Cat, who was the loudest critic of her concert, had earlier warned her that the choice of venue was wrong. That it was going to embarrass her.

“I think now we need to start beating the odds. Not that you must have a hit song. I think after doing my concert, people are now coming out courageously to do concerts not minding if they did a lot of PR. I heard people say I was doing my concert at the wrong place. We just had someone who did and it filled up. I can’t wait for my next concert,” Mukisa said while appearing on a local television station on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Mukisa also added that her first big performance was at Blankets and Wine in 2018, where people ignored her, ate muchomo and didn’t bother singing along to her songs, except her sister.