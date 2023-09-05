Martha Kay swallows humble pie, accepts she would marry broke man

By Hussein Kiganda

Comedian and actress Martha Kay, whose real name is Martha Kemigisha Kagimba, has embraced the power of love, expressing that the lack of money should not be a reason to refrain from loving a man.

The commercial model took to Twitter to advise men, urging them to stop assuming that women are solely interested in money. She emphasised that at times, women love genuinely and are not driven by financial gain.

“Men need to stop thinking we are all after their ka money bambi. Kale we be liking some of you for real!! ,” she tweeted.

In response to her tweet, Ugandans on Twitter (UoT) reminded her of a previous statement where she stated she would not date a financially challenged man.

In 2022, Martha cautioned men without substantial financial capabilities against approaching her for love. She lamented that she was always attracting stingy men.

“I am a generous lover, if I love you, I buy gifts, cook for you, send surprises, food, drinks, even money. But for some reason, I always land on stingy men. They can’t even send KFC, you have to beg. Why?” she questioned.

Responding to fans who raised questions about her changed perspective, she acknowledged that her mindset had evolved over time.

“Yep. It was. Almost two years ago. People change madam. My whole mindset is so different,” she wrote.

“I am working on a new me,” she shared in a text-picture, adding, “I am working on a new me,” she tweeted a text-picture and cautioned it with, “This new version of me will be unexpected but totally worth it. Prepare to fall in love with Martha Kay 2.0 .”

However, the internet being what it is, some netizens speculated that her change of heart might be due to unmet expectations from wealthy men, while others commended her for being an adaptable woman who copes with life’s evolving circumstances.

“Mathew 22 ;8 Then he called his servants and said to them, ‘My wedding feast is ready, but the people I invited did not deserve it. 9 Now go to the main streets and invite to the feast as many people as you find.’10 So the servants went out into the streets and gathered all the people they could find, good and bad alike; and the wedding hall was filled with people,” Ja Suba wrote.

“It is very dangerous not to change when you know life better, when we know ourselves better, and when we learn better ways of getting to what we want in and out of life. There is not crime in changing. She did not realise that you communicated the changes you’ve made yourself,” journalist Samson Kasumba wrote in response to an internet user who had fired shots at Martha Kay concerning her decision to change her mind on dating financially poor men.