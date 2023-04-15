Saturday, April 15, 2023
Marry your mother, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye tells mama’s boy Achraf Hakimi

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye(Mr. P) is angry with Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi’s move to register his fortune in his mother’s name. 

It emerged on Friday, April 14, 2023 that the wife of Hakimi, Hiba Abouk, 36, a Spanish actress of Arab descent, filed for divorce and demanded half his fortune.

However, she was shocked to learn from court that Hakimi, 24, technically owned nothing because all his property is registered in his mother, Sadia Mouth’s name – from cars, houses to jewellery.

Hakimi plays professionally for French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and earns 1.2 million pounds (sh5.6b) gross per month.

In several tweets, Mr. P blasted women in support of the PSG footballer, asking them if they would marry such man.

The Wokie Wokie singer asked the football star to marry his mother if he feels that he trusts only her. Below are some of his harsh tweets to the Moroccan footballer.

“So you want a Son like Hakimi. But you don’t want a Husband like him too 😂🤣😂🤣 #SameFoodSamePoiso,” Okoye wrote.

“I don’t understand why most men are rejoicing over this Hakimi story? Like I don’t get it🤷🏾‍♂️ The truth is bitter but needs to be told. If you don’t trust her then don’t marry as simple as that. Or are you expecting your wife to surfer after divorce?🤷🏾‍♂️,” he added in another tweet.

“Remember!!!

The one you trusted with all your property in the name of Mother was once your father’s wife. #HakimiDivorce

You broke up with your bro because of WOMAN”

“Did your brother share 50/50 with his Ex wife?”

😂 😂🤣

“The mother u are clamoring about was/is also somebody’s wife at some point, before she became his mother. What if she was treated the same way?

📌Pls Marry your Mother! EOS,” Okoye continued.

