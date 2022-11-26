Married Kulthum is now my sister-Isma Olaxess

By Joan Murungi

When the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata passed on, blogger Isma Olaxess was one of the men that showed interest in wowing Muzaata’s widow. He vowed about how is prepared to make things go well between them for a successful relationship. After some time, KuIthum made her relationship with Acram Gumisiriza known to the public.

Kulthum Nabunya and Akram Gumisiriza formalized their relationship on Friday. FIle Photo

However, Isma wasn’t convinced since he still had hope. Now, Kulthum has made it official with Acram and Isma has accepted the challenge.

“I am happy for her. She is now Mrs Gumisiriza and she will forever be a good friend to me. Let her enjoy her new married life. She is no longer Mrs Muzaata. You people shouldn’t call her that anymore,”.