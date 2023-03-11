Maritza dumps her X and Next in four years

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Martha Byoga, professionally known as Maritza is wearing her nomad crown with grace and living upto it. The bubbly radio presenter largely honed her media craft at Vision Group’s XFM where she hosted The Xzit with Ken Katuramu, alias KK. By far her longest relationship with a particular mic ended in 2019 with the station officially becoming her X. Then she headed to Namuwongo during what was a rather hasty media transfer window. She replaced Malaika Nnyanzi who moved to Kisementi based Capital FM. Maritza was in Namuwongo for about three years where she hosted a morning show.

She pressed next exactly a year ago, headed to Next Radio in Naguru where she hosted a breakfast show until Friday, March 10, 2023 when she shared that news that she was also done with her Next. Perhaps the end of her relationship with the media, because where do you go after your next? Spoken word?

A writer and poet, she has now shifted focus to spoken word. On social media, she shared her ‘out with the old, in with the new’ message.

“Hey beautiful beings, sadly I am excited to announce that I will be leaving Next Radio 106.1 to focus on being a Spoken Word Artist. I’m taking this big step towards pursuing my spoken word career.”

She continued: “I have decided to devote more of my time and energy to honing my craft and sharing that with the world. I have always had a passion for words and storytelling so I’m excited to create new pieces, connect with new audiences, and bring some fresh familiar energy to the spoken word scene. Thank you for being here. Here’s to a new adventure, and I can’t to see what’s in store.”