Mariam Ndagire is the only female artiste I can work with – Alien Skin

By Hussein Kiganda

Controversial Ugandan musician, Alien Skin, renowned for his comedic tracks “Sitya Danger” and “Tonkaka,” recently revealed that legendary musician, Mariam Ndagire, is the only female artist he would consider collaborating with.

In an interview, Skin explained that Ndagire’s exceptional performance in the music industry made her the only deserving candidate for a collabo.

“I don’t usually work with female musicians on collabos but I can only work with a very few. I think Mariam Ndangire could be the only capable one,” Alien Skin said.

Although Skin has worked with several artists like Mickey Seems2 Funny in “Oli Busy,” Dax Kartel in “Mitwe,” Trekaman and Young Mulo in “Sente,” and Fyno Ug in “Oswadde,” he has never collaborated with any recognized female musician before.

Ndagire is a highly prolific artiste, who is respected in both music and film circles. However, it remains unclear whether she would accept Skin’s collaboration offer, given that his lyrics are often associated with the ghetto language, which some music critics consider to be lacking.

