Mariam Ndagire awards musicians during graduation

By Ignatius Kamya

Film director Mariam Ndagire has praised the works of the different stakeholders who helped shape the art industry through their creativity and guidance to the young generation.

She said this while presiding over the second graduation ceremony at The Mariam Ndagire Film and Performing Arts Center at Bat Valley Theater in Kampala.

Fouty-two graduands were awarded diplomas in different art professions.

Ndagire said it’s because of these people that the arts industry has managed to withstand the different storms.

At the event, she awarded musicians Moses Matovu, Irene Namatovu and Annet Nandujja with honorary diplomas in music and urged them to continue helping the young generation.

Ndagire expressed happiness that most of her graduands had already started starring in different plays, an indication of the arts industry embracing them not as it was before when people could just go there to waste time.

Johnson Turyamwesimira, the principal qualifications officer at Directorate of Industrial Training, was the chief guest at the function and advised all the people in the arts and creative sector to embrace going back for further studies.

He applauded Ndagire for the great vision of starting up such an institution and urged other creatives to borrow a leaf because there is still a vacuum of the educated creatives.

