Marcus Kwikiriza bounces back on radio

By Alex Balimwikungu

Just when we thought we had witnessed the last stint of journeyman Marcus Kwikiriza on radio, we were wrong.  After laying down his tools, he returned to radio in 2018

He bounced back as the General Manager of Next Radio, the latest addition to the Next Media Service brands.  After three years he quit and word on the grapevine was that he had decided to move on to other things. We were wrong.

He has announced his return to radio, two years since he left Next Radio. He is set to join NRG Radio, which has a sister station in Kenya under the same name.  For Marcus who has previously worked in Kenya, the news isn’t shocking.

NRG, which launched in Uganda and is on a recruitment spree.  He will be hosting the morning show.   His experience on radio is insurmountable and spans decades.  He ahs worked around the region.

`He has previously worked at Capital FM, Sanyu FM, Next radio in Uganda. In  Rwanda he worked with Radio 10, Flash FM (Programme director) and in Kenya, he worked at Capital Radio (Drive Show), Classic FM (Drive show) and Nation FM/Easy FM.

