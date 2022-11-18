Friday, November 18, 2022
Marcus Kwikiriza appointed FUBA’s first-ever CEO

by Editorial Team
By Charles Mutebi

Basketball governing body Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) has appointed Marcus Kwikiriza as chief executive officer. 

It is a first in the organisation’s history. It reflects an understanding on the part of FUBA that the sport needs the input of administrative expertise beyond the current executive, a political entity elected by the Association’s assembly. 

The details of Kwikiriza’s contract are yet to be disclosed, but his appointment is effective immediately.

Kwikiriza, a famous media personality, is an ardent basketball fan with goodwill within the sport and connections in high places. 

It is believed the combination makes him an ideal appointment. 

FUBA president Nasser Sserunjogi has been criticised for dominating the decision-making processes of the executive during his four-year tenure.

Still, his approval of the appointment of a FUBA CEO is one that, according to reports, had all-around backing. 

