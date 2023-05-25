Thursday, May 25, 2023
Mao challenges Mukula to marry more wives at ex-minister Okumu-Ringa’s funeral service

by Editorial Team
By Jeff Andrew Lule

The former public service state minister Patrick Aloysious Okumu-Ringa’s funeral ceremony at St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church in Ntinda, a city suburb, took a dramatic turn when his three widows expressed how much they will miss his kindness and compassion.

Many mourners were left amused, wondering how the 72-year-old, who passed away on May 17, would be able to please all the spouses who appeared to be elderly. 

The three wives are Mary Okumu-Ringa, Hellen Okumu-Ringa and Olivia Okumu-Ringa.

Okumu-Ringa is survived by 18 children and 10 grandchildren.

While eulogising Okumu-Ringa, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party vice-president for the eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula, made a joke about his friend being a true Pan Africanist/African man.

“When I saw and heard my sisters from Buganda, and Teso speak, I realised my friend was a true Pan African. When I saw them with their children, I asked Norbert Mao (justice minister); why not try this investment?” the mourners laughed when he said this.

“He was a true African and a great manager. He had no fear,” Mukula continued amid laughter.

When it was Mao’s turn, he caused the mourners to break out in laughter when he replied to Mukula’s request, asking him to set an example for others to follow. To note, Mao is divorced, while Mukula is married.

“I urge Mukula to lead by example. To my knowledge, he has a wife. Instead of inciting me, let him lead by example,” Mao said.

He advised the three widows to keep united and protect the legacy of their husband.

Mao further urged the residents of West Nile and the greater region of northern Uganda to adopt Okumu-Ringa’s workaholic attitude in order to build a powerful economic empire.

