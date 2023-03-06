Manchester United memed after Liverpool slaughter

By Alex Balimwikungu

Liverpool beat Carabao cup holders Manchester United with a cricket score of 7-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, March 5.

The Red Devils were demolished by Jurgen Klopp’s hosts as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all scored.

The virtual world was enthusiastic about responding to this. A number of funny memes have been circulating criticising Manchester United’s performance.

National Unity Platform principal Bobi Wine, an avid Manchester United fan, sarcastically blamed the loss on President Yoweri Museveni.

“I blame this loss on President Museveni. However, the consolation is that Buddu County also lost in the Masaza Cup,” he tweeted.

At the time Manchester United conceded five, the hashtag Mukono trended with jokes that Hon. Betty Nambooze had welcomed them.

Avid Liverpool fan Aldrine Nsubuga tweeted: “No greater feeling in the world than humiliating our greatest enemy Manchester United Football Club. This is sexy.”