Man superglues ‘cheating’ wife’s private parts, jailed for 50 years  

By Kampala Sun writer

A 32-year-old man, who dehumanised his wife by sealing her private parts using sand and super glue, has been sentenced to 50 years in jail.

According to information from neighbouring Kenya, James Kifo Muriuki, was found guilty of sexually assaulting his wife and causing her grievous harm.

According to court details, in the May 16, 2020, incident, Kifo lured his wife to River Kathita where he ordered her to strip naked. He then asked her to tell him about all the men she had slept with while he was in Nairobi.

According to police, the woman became hesitant in complying with her husband’s demands and, as a result, Kifo descended on her with kicks.

Apart from beating his wife, the man also sprayed pepper and salt on her genitals and used a knife to force them inside the private part before sealing it with glue. As if that was not gruesome enough, Kifo added insult to injury by sealing the woman’s ears and mouth with glue before fleeing and leaving her for dead.

On the morning of Thursday, May 21, 2020, Kifo was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at his hideout in Kinango, Kitui county.  He was charged with sexually assaulting his wife but maintained his innocence throughout the case. The Chuka Law Courts Principal Magistrate Njoki Kahara sentenced him to 50 years.

