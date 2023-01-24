Man stabs sex worker to death after a dispute

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Wakiso Police are holding a man for allegedly stabbing a casual sex worker to death after a disagreement.

The suspect identified as Peter Kasekende is said to have befriended the sexual worker around Bujuko area, and they went to Kings Lions Pub where they had booked a room.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, told journalists at the weekly joint security briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, a Kampala suburb, that at around 9:30pm, a fight ensued between the two after a dispute.

“Kasekende had a knife, drew it, and stabbed the sex worker, killing her instantly,” he noted.

Enanga stressed that the Police were immediately informed and managed to arrest Kasekende.

“This is very unfortunate. We have him in our custody, pending further investigations into the matter,” he added.