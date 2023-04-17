Monday, April 17, 2023
Man scales wall to see girlfriend in Bweyogerere, shot

by Editorial Team
By John Masaba

When love pangs possessed a man in  Bweyogerere, Kira municipality in Wakiso district in the wee hours (3:00am)of Sunday, April 16, he decided to brave the cover of darkness and later scale a wall fence surrounding the house his girlfriend was sleeping in. 

However, things did not go according to his plan as he was later shot by Police.

Now, Wakiso district Police are investigating the incident in which the man was shot and wounded.

The development occurred as Police reportedly responded to a call where one of the residents in the area had reported a case of criminal trespass at her premise.

“When our officers responded, they found a male suspect trying to scale the wall of a home to Rosette Kaweesi, who is a staff at Mukono General Hospital,” Fred Enanga, the Uganda Police Force spokesperson, said.

He said on arrival, their officers fired a warning shot and ordered the suspect to stop, but the stranger instead tried to flee, which prompted the officers to injure the suspect in the leg.

“When two occupants of the house came out to establish what had happened, they found that the stranger was a boyfriend to one of the girls inside the home,” Enanga added.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Biiro, 26, a bodaboda rider of Bukerere village in Wakiso.

Enanga named the girl as Margaret Namata, 26, who is a niece of Kaweesi. 

