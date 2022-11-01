Man hands himself to police after murdering own brother over pig

By Rogers Sunday

A 25-year-old resident of Kinyangende village, Nyabuswa parish, Mugusu sub-county, Kabarole district on Monday afternoon, October 31, handed himself over to police after he allegedly murdered his brother.

Moses Karatunga is said to have hacked his brother, Charles Mutegeki, to death after he accused him of killing his pig.

Vincent Twesigye, the Rwenzori Regional Police spokesperson, told New Vision that Karatunga, after allegedly murdering his brother, immediately handed himself over to police.

“The suspect Karatunga reported himself at Mugusu Police Post with a panga that he used to cut his brother to death,” Twesigye said.

He explained that the suspect narrated the ordeal to the officers at Mugusu Police Station, leading to his arrest.

“Karatunga narrated to the police officers who were around that Mutegeki had killed his pig, so with a lot of annoyance, he decided to get a panga and cut him to death,” Twesigye said.

Twesigye said the suspect was immediately arrested.

“Karatunga was arrested and forwarded to Fort Portal North Central Police Station together with the exhibit (panga) as a team of other police officers from Mugusu Police Post proceeded to the scene of the crime for further investigation,” he said.

Twesigye warned the general public against taking the law into their hands.