Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Man hands himself to police after murdering own brother over pig
Top News

Man hands himself to police after murdering own brother over pig

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Rogers Sunday

A 25-year-old resident of Kinyangende village, Nyabuswa parish, Mugusu sub-county, Kabarole district on Monday afternoon, October 31, handed himself over to police after he allegedly murdered his brother.

Moses Karatunga is said to have hacked his brother, Charles Mutegeki, to death after he accused him of killing his pig.

Vincent Twesigye, the Rwenzori Regional Police spokesperson, told New Vision that Karatunga, after allegedly murdering his brother, immediately handed himself over to police.

“The suspect Karatunga reported himself at Mugusu Police Post with a panga that he used to cut his brother to death,” Twesigye said.

He explained that the suspect narrated the ordeal to the officers at Mugusu Police Station, leading to his arrest.

“Karatunga narrated to the police officers who were around that Mutegeki had killed his pig, so with a lot of annoyance, he decided to get a panga and cut him to death,” Twesigye said.

 Twesigye said the suspect was immediately arrested.

“Karatunga was arrested and forwarded to Fort Portal North Central Police Station together with the exhibit (panga) as a team of other police officers from Mugusu Police Post proceeded to the scene of the crime for further investigation,” he said.

Twesigye warned the general public against taking the law into their hands.

You may also like

Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Houston

Assault saga: MP Alioni apologises to police officer

Nigerian singer Davido loses son

Woman arrested for drugging, robbing man of sh13m

Elon Musk takeover: Your favourite stars might lose Twitter verification checkmarks

Film: Does “Tembele’s submission to the Oscars matter to Uganda?

Does Uganda stand a chance at the AMAAs?

Yeezy come, Yeezy go: Kanye West escorted out of Skechers headquarters

Kanye West loses billionaire status after Adidas deal cancelled

Where is the hospital/money? Netizens question French Montana’s claim, again

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.