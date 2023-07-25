Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Man dies in lodge after swallowing sex enhancement pills

by Editorial Team
By Jeff Andrew Lule

After using sex enhancer pills, a 30-year-old boda boda rider from Buwaya Buwaya village in Bumunyi Parish, Masinya Sub-county in the Busia area, passed away at a lodge.

According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, information acquired, indicates that Justus Ouma, 30, allegedly spent three days with her female friend Carolyne Auma, 25, who discovered her lover dead in bed on July 19, 2023, at 6:00am.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the police at Masinya, and the scene visited, body transferred to Masafu general hospital for post-mortem, which revealed a cardiac treat pills,” he noted in statement issued today.

Enanga warned all “sexually active men” that some sexual male enhancement medications have not been thoroughly evaluated and may be harmful to their health or even fatal.

“Its therefore, advisable that you see a physician, before using any sex stamina pills,” he added.

