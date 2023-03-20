Man dies in bar during brawl over booze

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Police in Rukungiri district have arrested four suspects in connection with the death of Cleophas Bakukweshe, 65.

Reports indicate that Bakukweshe, a pit-sawyer and a resident of Byogo cell, Bikongozo parish in Nyakishenyi sub-county, died immediately after he fell from a high terrace when he was pushed. The incident allegedly followed a fight in a bar where he was drinking together with friends.

According to the Police, the death has been registered as murder by assault on CRB 408/2023.

In a statement made by Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate on March 18, 2023 at about 9:30pm at Kiruhura trading centre, Byongo cell, Bakukweshe was in a bar operated by Prosper Turinaomuhangi drinking with friends, including Marshal Bakeine and Fudeli Byaruhanga.

They were joined by Silvano Beinomugisha, who the Police say got their booze and poured it down, which caused anger among the revellers. It is reported that a quarrel ensued immediately between Beinomugisha and Bakukweshe, which later turned into a fight.

It is alleged that these men continued fighting outside the bar, where Beinomugisha allegedly pushed Bakukweshe, who fell off a cliff and died instantly.

The death shocked the rest of the revellers in the bar, causing some to flee from the scene. When the Police were alerted, they visited the scene and conveyed the body to Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Four suspects were arrested for questioning and were still being detained at Rukungiri Police Station as investigations continue. They include prime suspects Beinomugisha, Bakeine, Byaruhanga and Turinomugisha.

Maate said the suspects are expected to appear in court on charges of murder by assault once investigations are complete.