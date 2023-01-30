Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Man dies during sexual intercourse in lodge

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Ali Mustafa, 25, a businessman from Ozu cell in the Arua district, allegedly collapsed while making love in a lodge.

During the weekly joint security briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, on January 30, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Mustafa died during a love-making affair with his girlfriend, identified as Adania Ratro.

“When this matter was reported to police, we managed to pick the body on January 25, 2023, around 9:00pm and took the body for a postmortem at Arua Hospital,” he said.

The postmortem examination showed that the man died of respiratory failure due to the abstraction of the airways.

“There was no trace of drugs, poison, or other body influences. It is the girlfriend who alerted the lodge management and informed the Police and that is how we came in,” Enanga noted.

He explained that death during consensual sex is not new, stressing that it can occur for a number of reasons that include a physical strain of the activity or other extenuating circumstances.

Enanga said the girlfriend was cleared because she had no case.  

