Man accused of incest kills wife, cousin over suspected affair

By Hudson Apunyo

A man has been accused of stabbing his wife and another man to death over allegations of the couple having an affair.

Moses Ongom, 28, who is being held at Kole Central Police Station on charges of murder, is said to have handed himself over to the Police after allegedly committing the crime on Monday night, November 14.

A source said Ongom, a resident of Beiko village, Aboke sub-county in Kole district, allegedly stabbed his cousin, Ambrose Okwir, 25, to death and later turned on his wife Connie Adong, 23, a mother of his two children and did the same, accusing them of having an affair.

Sam Audu, a relative of Okwir and Ongom, said the latter had for the past month been in hiding after he was accused of having an incestuous relationship.

He added that it is alleged that the suspect returned home last week and caught his wife with another man, which drove him to beat her up.

Ongom is reported to have abandoned her by the roadside and gone back into hiding.

Audu said the suspect on Monday came into the village at about 8:00pm and sat with others before he went to his home and ordered his wife to go to bed and not respond to any calls.

According to Audu’s account, moments later, Okwir arrived and started knocking on the door not knowing that Ongom was in the house.

Ongom opened the door and allegedly stabbed Okwir several times. The suspect then turned on his wife who was lying on the bed and allegedly stabbed her several times.

Relatives flee

After learning of the murder, Ongom’s relatives fled their homes over fear of reprisal attacks from Adong’s clan members.

Audu said the Police were informed and a team led by the district Police commander arrived at the scene at about 6:00am.

He said moments later, irate relatives of the woman stormed the village to carry out a revenge attack, but were calmed down by the Police.

North Kyoga region Police spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema said the deceased persons were at the suspect’s home on Monday at about 11:00pm.

After the Police visited and examined the crime scene, Okema said the knife suspected to have been used in the murder was recovered and exhibited pending submission to the government analytical lab for analysis.

He added that both bodies were conveyed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

“We appeal to married and cohabiting couples to be careful when responding to the challenges in their homes and learn to respect relationships, develop a heart of trust and avoid extramarital affairs,” Okema said.