Thursday, April 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Man, 19, arrested for burning ex-girlfriend alive
World News

Man, 19, arrested for burning ex-girlfriend alive

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

A man who burned his ex-girlfriend alive on a town square in Peru has been tracked down in Colombia and arrested, the government in Lima said Wednesday.

The man, Venezuelan Sergio Tarache Parra, 19, stands accused of dousing 18-year-old Katherine Gomez with gasoline and setting her alight on a central square in Lima on March 18.

She had broken up with him days earlier.

Gomez was admitted to the hospital with burns to 60 percent of her body and died after six days of agony in a case that shocked Peruvians.

Peru’s interior ministry said Tarache would be transferred from Colombia to Peru to be tried.

Security cameras captured Gomez’s attacker fleeing the scene of the crime, and Peruvian police offered a reward equivalent to $12,500 (sh46.6m) for information leading to his capture.

An Interpol red notice had been issued for Tarache’s arrest, according to Peru’s consulate in Bogota.

Peru, a country of 33 million, registered 136 femicides in 2022 and similar numbers in previous years, according to official data.

The country has one of the region’s highest femicide tallies in absolute numbers, according to the UN’s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, but not one of the highest rates per 100,000 people.

Also on Wednesday, officials said a 32-year-old nurse who was raped and tortured by work colleagues died after spending two weeks in hospital. Two men are under arrest.

In a crime similar to the one that claimed Gomez, a man boarded a bus in Lima in 2018, poured gasoline on his ex-girlfriend Eva Agreda, and set her alight. She died days later.

You may also like

Harry Potter TV series announced, Rowling to executive produce

VIDEO: Michael Jordan’s sneakers sell for sh8.2b at auction

UK royals unveil emoji, procession details for coronation

US basketball star shuns White House invite

Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in corruption trial against Fugees member

I will not pay for Twitter – Akon

Pope presides over Palm Sunday after hospital stay

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Danish Zoo hopes to ignite panda romance

Sugar traps force cockroaches to adapt new sex ‘gifts’

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.