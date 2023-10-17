Mama Zuchu does not recognise daughter’s relationship with Diamond Platnumz

By Ahmad Muto

In January this year, Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman Soud, popularly known as Zuchu, hit the spotlight with rumours that she got married to Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz aka Simba. It compelled her mother, celebrated Taarab singer Khadija Kopa, to speak up, giving the assurance that her daughter was yet to introduce to her a man.

She has now maintained that she does not recognise the relationship between Zuchu and Diamond despite their unceasing public displays of affection lately.

Kopa emphasised that she will only recognise the relationship if it follows cultural practices.

“I don’t know about her relationship. The relationships that we, old people, know, according to the order of our culture, is when someone comes to the house and introduces themselves, that’s when you know about the relationship. But I don’t know about that relationship. Ask her about it,” Kopa told Wasafi Media.

She also asked those that are ready to marry off her daughter to show up with bride price. Kopa urged people not to assume the Sukari singer is taken.

“She is not married yet, there is no dowry. If someone has money, they should come, it’s not a lot of money. Simba has not married her nor brought dowry. Anyone can come.”

Kopa’s comments came shortly after Diamond left hospital in an ambulance and went straight to the Wasafi Festival in Arusha over the weekend, where he passionately hugged Zuchu, who was on stage performing dressed as a nurse.