Mama Dangote endorses Diamond dumping Zuchu for Tanasha

By Ahmad Muto

The worries Tanzanian singer Zuchu’s fans shared asking her to be on the lookout for her ‘boyfriend’ Diamond Platnumz baby mama Tanasha Donna’s presence in Tanzania is fast becoming real.

Recall Tanasha flew from Kenya to Tanzania last week and showered the singer’s Mother, Mama Dangote with gifts on her birthday. They also showered each other praises on social media. Zuchu’s fans suggested she was there to ensnare her baby daddy.

Now it turns out Tanasha and Diamond have been enjoying quality time with their son Naseeb Junior since she arrived in Tanzania. This has sent their fans wondering if there are planning to get back together especially after videos emerged of them also hanging out with singer Nandy and her family. Some suggested there will be another baby real soon.

Mama Dangote didn’t just stop at praising Tanasha but has subtly endorsed a fan’s suggestion that Diamond and Tansaha should get back together. The fan posted that Diamond should dump Zuchu and marry the Kenyan singer [Diamond should dump Zuchu and marry Tanasha]. Mama Dangote pinned it in her comments.

Last week, Zuchu told her concerned fans that Diamond is free to do whatever he likes. She also said she is in good terms with the singer’s mother and talk on phone a lot.