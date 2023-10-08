Monday, October 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Mama Dangote endorses Diamond dumping Zuchu for Tanasha
Celebrity News

Mama Dangote endorses Diamond dumping Zuchu for Tanasha

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

The worries Tanzanian singer Zuchu’s fans shared asking her to be on the lookout for her ‘boyfriend’ Diamond Platnumz baby mama Tanasha Donna’s presence in Tanzania is fast becoming real.

Recall Tanasha flew from Kenya to Tanzania last week and showered the singer’s Mother, Mama Dangote with gifts on her birthday. They also showered each other praises on social media. Zuchu’s fans suggested she was there to ensnare her baby daddy.

Now it turns out Tanasha and Diamond have been enjoying quality time with their son Naseeb Junior since she arrived in Tanzania. This has sent their fans wondering if there are planning to get back together especially after videos emerged of them also hanging out with singer Nandy and her family. Some suggested there will be another baby real soon.

Mama Dangote didn’t just stop at praising Tanasha but has subtly endorsed a fan’s suggestion that Diamond and Tansaha should get back together. The fan posted that Diamond should dump Zuchu and marry the Kenyan singer [Diamond should dump Zuchu and marry Tanasha]. Mama Dangote pinned it in her comments.

Last week, Zuchu told her concerned fans that Diamond is free to do whatever he likes. She also said she is in good terms with the singer’s mother and talk on phone a lot.

You may also like

Akothee suggests she’s met her eighth boyfriend

Don Jazzy puts Mavin Records up for sale

Zari warns women against pursuing young husband Shakib

Weasel to start selling Mowzey Radio songs

X users irritate Burna Boy

Sheebah is just a ‘survivor’ in music industry, says Cindy

Mayanja brothers to hold concert next year, Weasel reveals

Azawi treats fans and journalists to ‘Sankofa’ album listening party

Da Agent vows to never join any record label again

I am very poor, cries Ritah Dancehall as she contemplates ditching dancing...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.