Malawi star Kwisa jets in for Maurice Kirya’s concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Malawi recording artiste Lawrence Kwisa has arrived in Uganda ahead of Maurice Kirya’s concert that will take place at Serena Hotel on Friday

He arrived at Entebbe International airport yesterday and was received by Maurice Kirya’s team.

According to his biography Kwisa was born in 1983 in Malawi.

He is one of the pioneers of RnB music in the country and has recorded and released two albums under his name.

He is a talented guitarist who used to make his own guitars to harbor his interest for the instrument.

Before going solo, he was a member of Lucius Banda’s Zembani Band.