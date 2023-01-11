Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Malaika Nnyanzi gushes about Kenzo. “You are a national treasure..i love you,”

By Kampala Sun Writer

Actress and media personality Malaika Tenshi Nnyanzi has said some sweet things about singer Edirisa Musuuza, which are enough to make him blush

Through her Instagram account, Malaika run out of superlatives describing Kenzo’s down to earth nature. This was after he accepted a cameo role in a new family television series titled the Junior Drama Club.

Nnyanzi is a lead actress in the series that was launched by Multichoice Uganda on Friday at Mythos Greek.

The drama has a star cast that includes Nnyanzi’s workmate at Capital FM, Gaetano Kaggwa, her rumoured love interest, Uncle Mo and TV’s Canary Mugume. Others who feature prominently in the drama are Natasha Sinayobye, Diana Nabatanzi, Bruno K among others.

In her praise, Nnyanzi calls Kenzo a young Mandela among other atttributes. ” Your kind and generous heart is unmatched. We are blessed to have you, Young Mandela. You are a national treasure. May Allah continue to bless you. I love you alot my Eddy ,” she writes in part.

