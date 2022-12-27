Makindye East MP Nyeko proposes to girlfriend

By Kampala Sun writer

Makindye East Member of Parliament, Hon Derrick Nyeko has proposed to his girlfriend and she said YES. With a fresh and dapper look, the 30-year-old took to his knees and popped the question and luckily for him, the long time girlfriend said yes.

He shared the good news on his Twitter page once his girlfriend, clad in a short sweet black dress agreed to make him her husband,

” It’s a YES. I fell in love with you not knowing one day I will fulfill the promises of knowing what love really was. I stayed in love with you because there’s no one or nothing I’ve ever wanted more than you. I will forever be in love with you,” He wrote.

Many were quick to congratulate him.

Hon. Derrick Nyeko has proposed to his long term fiancee. Courtesy Photo

@kabuyefrankk wrote, “Congratulations my brother, love is really a beautiful thing especially when you find a beautiful queen, blessings in your new journey webale kutwegattako”

@BonnyBalemba said, “Congratulations again bro. Real definition of true love, started from the bottom now you here to stay

Singer Nubian Li was equally elated by the news: “Ruth, will you marry me?”, and she said yesss to my brother. He who finds a wife finds a good thing and receives the favour of God. Congratulations to you both,” he wrote.