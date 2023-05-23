Makerere University student accused of kidnapping self arrested

By Jeff Andrew Lule

A second-year dental surgery student at Makerere University has been detained for allegedly fabricating his own kidnap.

On May 19, 2023, the Directorate of Crime Intelligence, working with the Iganga Police, located and apprehended Augustine Ssekajugo, 22, from his hiding place in Butama village, Nakalama parish, in Iganga district.

The victim-turned-suspect is said to have disappeared on May 2, 2023, from his hostel room, leaving all phones and thus cutting off communication and contact with relatives.

While addressing journalists at the weekly joint security briefing at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala on May 22, 2023, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said it was established that Ssekajugo had staged the kidnap, after he spent his tuition fees in sports betting and decided to disappear from his relatives.

“The suspect had rented a room in Butama village, where he was going to start coaching lessons for survival,” he noted.

Enanga said he was tracked and arrested after 17 days and later transferred to Wandegeya Police Station on May 21, 2023, for further court action.

“This was no kidnap, instead, the victim abandoned his phones in his room, to fake a disappearance. We do strongly condemn the act, because it created panic and fear to his immediate family and relatives, which they should not have endured,” he said.

He said that after a thorough search for his captors, the combined security task teams came to the conclusion that Ssekajugo was responsible for everything that had a detrimental effect on the people who had given up their time and resources to help him.

Enanga, however, stressed that fake abductions and kidnaps are common these days.

“Victims-turned-suspects have faked their own kidnappings for personal gains, financial gains, extortions, intense love for a partner.

Others have faked kidnaps of their young children to extort money from their respective husbands. We urge the public to desist from such acts of deceit, where kidnap is used as a tool of fraud,” he noted.