Makerere University holds World Anthems concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Makerere University held the anthems of the world concert which took place at the Yusuf Lule Central Teaching facility Auditorium on Tuesday 31th,October,2023

The event was done in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the United Nations which was held on 24th,October,2023 worldwide

Several Foreign envoys and ambassadors of different embassies and Missions attended the event

They included Norway ambassador to Uganda H.E. Ms. Anne Kristin Hermansen, Sweden ambassador to Uganda H.E. Ms. Maria Håkansson, South Africa High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Ms. Lulama M. Xingwana, Japan ambassador to Uganda H. E. Mr. Fukuzawa Hidemoto, Germany ambassador to Uganda H.E. Mr. Matthias Schauer

Others were British High Commissioner to Uganda H. E. Ms. Kate Airey, Türkey ambassador to Uganda H.E. Mehmet Fatih Ak, Embassy of Iceland head of Mission H.E. Ms. Hildigunnur Engilbertsdóttir, Embassy of Hungary head dr. jános terényi, US Embassy deputy chief of mission Mr. William bent and Botswana honorary consul ms. Maria Odido

Speaking at the event United Nations resident coordinator Suzan Ngongi Namondo said thanked Makerere University Innovations HUB and the school of performing arts for coming up with this idea

Some of the Makerere University Students. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

“ Thank you for using this event to sing some of the anthems that are in line with the United Nations agenda of fostering peace in the world. As United Nations,We shall continue working with you to see that we promote such initiatives in the coming years,” she said

South Africa High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Ms. Lulama M. Xingwana said the South African National anthem is a Hymn and the anthem is in their five local languages

“ Our anthem is very unique and it’s the best anthem in South African region and it’s the reason why it was adopted by other nations like Tanzania,Malawi and other nations,” she said

She also said that their anthem is a symbol of the country’s desire to reconcile and promote peace and Unity in their country

“ It also highlights Peace and a prosperous future plus a symbol for the struggle against colonialism,” she added

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission delegated by the Ambassador William Bent said the US national anthem was composed in 1814 when US soldiers at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry raised a huge American flag to celebrate a crucial victory over the British forces during the war of 1812 and their victory inspired Francis scott key to write a song that eventually became the United States national Anthem

The choir did 22 anthems from various continents of the world. They started with South Africa,Algeria,kenya,Nigeria,Botswana,Tanzania

In America,they sang the anthems of countries like Cuba,Trinidad and Tobago,Canada and the United States of America

In Asia,they did anthems for countries like Japan,Saudi Arabia,United Arab Emirates and China

They ended with Europe where they sang the the anthems for countries like Norway,United Kingdom ,Sweden,Germany,Iceland,Turkey,Hungary and Fr